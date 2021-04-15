A couple of weeks ago, residents around Blanchard felt a small earthquake shake the ground. That happened on April 1st and many thought it was an April Fools Day joke. But it was not.

Now there has been another earthquake in the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirms there was another earthquake in the region just after midnight. This latest quake measured 2.5 ln the Richter scale and was centered near Uncertain, Texas.

The quake could be felt along the Texas-Louisiana boarder.

There have been no reports of any damage.