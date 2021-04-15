Texas Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday April 24 – 26

Spring storm season is here. We've already seen our fare share of severe thunderstorm warnings and unfortunately, tornado warnings this spring that have caused damage.

Beginning Saturday, April 24th, Texans may purchase certain items tax free during the sales tax holiday for supplies for emergency preparation through Monday, April 26th. It is very similar to the sales tax holiday that happens in August with back to school, but this sales tax holiday has a whole new list of things that will be tax free for three days.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Heger says,

While we can’t know in advance when the next flood, tornado or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies. This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations. Don’t wait for disaster to strike. Take the time now to get prepared."

The emergency supplies sales tax free weekend was created in 2015 by the Texas Legislature and this weekend it is expected to save Texas tax payers in the neighborhood of $1.8 million by not having to pay state and local sales taxes.

You may see a list of all the emergency preparation supplies that may be tax exempt during this special weekend on the Comptroller's website.

According to the Texas State Comptroller's office, there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and

portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are considered part of the sales price when determining taxability. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Shoppers should consider the total price for an item when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;

camping stoves and camping supplies;

chainsaws;

plywood;

extension ladders and stepladders; and

tents."

With this tax break we could all prepare ourselves to be ready in the case we're ever faced with having to clean up after a natural disaster, whether it be from rain, flood, wind, tornado or earthquake. Being prepared and having a plan is important.

