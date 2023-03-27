If you hadn't heard yet Artificial Intelligence is coming for all of our jobs. It can do your research paper, work report, and even write you the perfect country & western song, no offense Steve Goodman, about Texas, Trains, Prison, & Getting Drunk.

Get our free mobile app

And of course I threw in "mama" and "trains" as well. Here's what #ChatCPT spit out for me when I asked it to "write a country song about Texas, mama, prison, murder, trucks, getting drunk, trains."

I'll call it "Wildcat." And shout out A.I. for the f-bomb in verse 3, check it out:

Verse 1: I was born in Texas, raised up right Mama taught me to work hard, and to always fight But sometimes life can take a wicked turn And now I'm sitting in prison, my hands forever burned

Chorus: But I'll always have Texas in my soul Where the trains whistle and the trucks roll I'll raise my glass and tip my hat To the memories of getting drunk and living like a wildcat

Verse 2: I was driving down a dark and lonely road When a stranger crossed my path, and I was forced to explode Now I'm paying the price for what I've done And I'll spend the rest of my days in this prison, under the Texas sun

Chorus: But I'll always have Texas in my soul Where the trains whistle and the trucks roll I'll raise my glass and tip my hat To the memories of getting drunk and living like a wildcat

Verse 3: I used to ride around in my pickup truck Chasing dreams and good times, never giving a single fuck But now I'm just a number, lost in this place And I can hear the trains outside, like a distant race

Chorus: But I'll always have Texas in my soul Where the trains whistle and the trucks roll I'll raise my glass and tip my hat To the memories of getting drunk and living like a wildcat

Bridge: Life can be a cruel and unforgiving beast And sometimes we do things that can never be released But Texas will always be my home And I'll keep singing this song

Chorus: Cause I'll always have Texas in my soul Where the trains whistle and the trucks roll I'll raise my glass and tip my hat To the memories of getting drunk and living like a wildcat

Outro: So here's to Texas, my mama, my truck And to getting drunk, even when life sucks I'll be watching those trains roll by And dreaming of the day when I'll finally fly.

Ok, it's not perfect. But it definitely understood the assignment.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Cody Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints and all the rest of your favorites without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.