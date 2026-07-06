Exciting news for Texans who love to travel as the budget airline company Avelo is now set to fly out of McKinney National Airport this fall. Flights from McKinney National (DTX) are expected to take flight on November 11 with a flight to Fort Myers, Florida.

McKinney National Airport Gets Its First Commercial Airline

McKinney National Airport's first commercial airline is Avelo Airlines and they have just unveiled the locations for it's first nonstop and domestic flights for later this year.

Avelo Airlines is based in Houston, and they made the announcement this week that they will provide five nonstop routes from McKinney National Airport to Las Vegas, Nevada and four Florida cities including Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa.

The first flights out of McKinney National will be on Wednesday, November 11 using a Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

The low-cost airline will be the primary tenant of the newly expanded terminal at McKinney National Airport, although the expansion has been in the works for years.

READ MORE: New Texas Flights to Greece and Switzerland

How Much Will Flights Cost?

The great news for travelers is that Avelo Airlines announced they will offer introductory one-way fares starting at just $99 for customers who book on their website in July. The press release from the company also mentioned that customers booking in July will also receive their first checked bag at no cost.

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Flight Schedule and Destinations

Here are the routes currently scheduled from McKinney National Airport.

Avelo will fly between McKinney National and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas four times per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays beginning Thursday, Nov. 12.

Avelo will fly between McKinney National and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport five times per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Thursday, Nov. 19.

Avelo will fly between McKinney National and Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, twice per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Avelo will fly between McKinney National and Orlando International Airport five times per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Thursday, Nov. 12.

Avelo will fly between McKinney National and Tampa International Airport four times per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays beginning Thursday, Nov. 19.

Most Popular Domestic Flight Destinations Out of DFW Area Here are the most common/popular domestic flight destinations out of the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins