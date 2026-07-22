One of Tyler’s Favorite Pie Shops Is Bringing Fresh Pie Across East Texas This Week
TYLER, Texas -- If you love homemade pie but don't always make it across town, Just Pies is bringing dessert a little closer to you, and the locations have been confirmed for this week. The Tyler bakery's popular Pie Wagon is making scheduled stops in Tyler, Whitehouse, and Gresham, offering whole pies and hand pies until they sell out.
The bakery's storefront is located at 2970 Old Henderson Highway in Tyler, but honestly... this Pie Wagon might be one of the best ideas ever.
I gotta tell you, the idea of one of Tyler's favorite pie shops rolling into town with fresh pie makes me ridiculously happy. I can't tell you how many times I've craved Just Pies treats but, for one reason or another, couldn't make it to the brick-and-mortar location. If you can relate, take a look because the Just Pies Pie Wagon is going on tour this week!
Just Pies Pie Wagon Schedule for This Week
Thursday, July 23
Location: Mudslingers Coffee (Green Acres Bowling Alley parking lot), Tyler
Time: 10:30 a.m. until sold out
Friday, July 24
Location: Braly's Ace Hardware (formerly Roquemore's), Highway 110, Whitehouse
Time: 10:30 a.m. until sold out
Saturday, July 25
Location: Blakeney Hardware, Gresham
Time: 10:30 a.m. until sold out
This Week's Pie Flavors
This week's menu includes favorites like:
- Chocolate Meringue
- Coconut Meringue
- Chocolate with Whipped Topping
- Key Lime
- Lemon Icebox
- Chocolate Chess
- Pecan
- Buttermilk
- Buttermilk-Coconut-Pecan
- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan
- Strawberries & Cream
You'll also find apple, peach, and cherry hand pies.
Don't Wait Too Long to Visit the Just Pies Pie Wagon
The Pie Wagon serves customers until it sells out, so arriving early is probably your safest bet if you've got your heart set on a particular flavor.
If you miss the wagon, you can always stop by the bakery at 2970 Old Henderson Highway in Tyler, where fresh pies are available throughout the week. It's also worth following Just Pies on Facebook to keep up with each week's Pie Wagon schedule.
Is there anything more delightful than seeing a turquoise pie wagon pull into a parking lot with fresh pie waiting inside?
I honestly don't think so.
The only hard part is deciding which pie gets to ride home with you.
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