TYLER, Texas -- If you love homemade pie but don't always make it across town, Just Pies is bringing dessert a little closer to you, and the locations have been confirmed for this week. The Tyler bakery's popular Pie Wagon is making scheduled stops in Tyler, Whitehouse, and Gresham, offering whole pies and hand pies until they sell out.

The bakery's storefront is located at 2970 Old Henderson Highway in Tyler, but honestly... this Pie Wagon might be one of the best ideas ever.

I gotta tell you, the idea of one of Tyler's favorite pie shops rolling into town with fresh pie makes me ridiculously happy. I can't tell you how many times I've craved Just Pies treats but, for one reason or another, couldn't make it to the brick-and-mortar location. If you can relate, take a look because the Just Pies Pie Wagon is going on tour this week!

Just Pies Pie Wagon Schedule for This Week

Thursday, July 23

Location: Mudslingers Coffee (Green Acres Bowling Alley parking lot), Tyler

Time: 10:30 a.m. until sold out

Friday, July 24

Location: Braly's Ace Hardware (formerly Roquemore's), Highway 110, Whitehouse

Time: 10:30 a.m. until sold out

Saturday, July 25

Location: Blakeney Hardware, Gresham

Time: 10:30 a.m. until sold out

This Week's Pie Flavors

This week's menu includes favorites like:

Chocolate Meringue

Coconut Meringue

Chocolate with Whipped Topping

Key Lime

Lemon Icebox

Chocolate Chess

Pecan

Buttermilk

Buttermilk-Coconut-Pecan

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan

Strawberries & Cream

You'll also find apple, peach, and cherry hand pies.

Don't Wait Too Long to Visit the Just Pies Pie Wagon

The Pie Wagon serves customers until it sells out, so arriving early is probably your safest bet if you've got your heart set on a particular flavor.

If you miss the wagon, you can always stop by the bakery at 2970 Old Henderson Highway in Tyler, where fresh pies are available throughout the week. It's also worth following Just Pies on Facebook to keep up with each week's Pie Wagon schedule.

Is there anything more delightful than seeing a turquoise pie wagon pull into a parking lot with fresh pie waiting inside?

I honestly don't think so.

The only hard part is deciding which pie gets to ride home with you.

Read More: 12 Things To Do Around East Texas This Weekend – July 25

10 Restaurants Tyler Residents Want to Replace the Closed Wendy's on Loop 323 Tyler residents didn't hold back after the permanent closure of the Wendy's on Loop 323. From Waffle House and Culver's to In-N-Out, Taco Casa, and White Castle, these were some of the restaurants East Texans said they'd most like to see replace the former Wendy's location. Which one would you choose? Gallery Credit: Tara Holley