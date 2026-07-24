One of the best things about Texas is the freedoms we have and the fact that other Texans don’t really care what you choose to do. The term ‘don’t tread on me’ comes to mind as most Texans want to be left alone to enjoy their lives in privacy.

Why Texans Value Personal Freedom

Obviously, southern hospitality is alive and well in Texas, and people still look out for each other but most people in the Lone Star State also want their alone time. Some people use that time to let it all hang out and recently I learned that Texas has a total of six nude beaches.

I’ll admit, I have never visited a nude beach, and as of now that is not something on my bucket list. While it’s nice to not wear any clothes sometimes, I would worry more about sunburn in intimate places that would not be any fun. In fact, recently I was looking at an article by My San Antonio talking about a topless pool in Austin (Barton Springs Pool) where visitors were reminded to bring and apply sunscreen.

READ MORE: East Texas Legend Naked Norm Returns With the Heat

Many Texans Are Surprised Nude Beaches Exist

While I enjoy walking around my house or backyard without a shirt, I always throw on some shorts before going outside. I’m not giving my neighbors a free show, they probably don’t want that view anyway. All jokes aside, I had no idea there would be a need for six nude beaches in Texas but I guess the demand is much higher than I thought.

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Here Are the Nude Beaches in Texas

If you’re wanting to bare it all at a nude beach in Texas here are your options.

6 Nude Beaches Found in Texas If you feel like letting it all hang out, here are 6 nude beaches in Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins