Baby Yoda Finally Has a Name and Origin

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Mandalorian.

The Child is dead. Long live Grogu.

At long last, Baby Yoda has a name. In Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian, “The Jedi,” Mando and the Child find Ahsoka Tano, the hero of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. She can actually communicate with Baby Yoda through the Force — and she reveals for the first time that his name is, in fact, “Grogu.”

Ahsoka Tano also reveals the character’s origin for the very first time. Even though he looks like a baby, Grogu is much older. Here’s how Ahsoka Tano describes Baby Yoda’s backstory:

He was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. Many masters trained him over the years. At the end of the Clone Wars, when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple. Then his memory becomes ... dark. He seemed lost. Alone.

She also says that she’s known only one other being like Grogu: Master Yoda — who, it should be noted, was around in the days of the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, making it theoretically possible that Baby Yoda actually is Yoda’s baby. That would be quite a twist. But the full details of Grogu’s backstory will have to wait for another week. New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere on Fridays on Disney+.