There was a question posed recently that asked "What is a subject you could talk about for an hour without any preparation needed?" My answer would be Star Wars. I'm not on the level of an ultimate Star Wars fan, but I would be close. I saw this home in Houston, Texas, and while out of my price range, I'm just sitting here having a nerdgasm over how beautiful it looks and how I could live like a member of the Galactic Empire, just without the whole planet destroying moon base.

Get our free mobile app

My Personal Star Wars Fandom

I heart Star Wars. I will not talk bad about any of the nine movies in the Skywalker Saga. I'm a fan and enjoy them all in my own way. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is an underrated spinoff. Solo: A Star Wars Story was good. I loved The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi but have yet to sit down and watch The Book of Boba Fett or Andor. Trying to explain the movies and TV shows to my girlfriend is like this gif, though:

via GIPHY

Looks Like Darth Vader Driving Up

So, of course, if I could have a Star Wars themed home, I would absolutely jump on it. That's exactly what this home in Houston is inspired by. The outside even resembles Darth Vader.

Looks like Darth Vader Driving Up - har.com Looks like Darth Vader Driving Up - har.com loading...

Brief Run Down of Amenities

On the inside, the home looks like a Galactic Empire base just without the whole taking over the universe thing. There's four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, four car garage, wine room, pool and a whole lot more luxury.

har.com har.com loading...

har.com har.com loading...

A dream home, indeed, even if you're not a Star Wars fan. While this is out of most of our price range, $3.7 million, its still fun to give it a look and dream of that awesome nerd haven.

Live Like a Galactic Empire Storm Trooper at this Houston Home Be still my nerd heart. This Houston home is back on the market that is a Star Wars fan dream home.

Michael Gibson's Visit to the National Video Game Museum in Frisco The history of video games is relatively short but is full of big moments, fond memories and a great look into the advancement of technology.