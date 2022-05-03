I have no qualms with saying that I am a Star Wars fan. I am not, however, one of those fans that dumps on every aspect of the franchise just because it didn't match a particular story line I was hoping for. I very much enjoyed all nine of the Star Wars movies and the spinoffs. The Disney+ shows are pretty good, too (even though I still haven't watched The Book of Boba Fett yet. I will). That's why Wednesday will be a special day for me and for all Star Wars fans.

Wednesday is May 4. Which means the only proper greeting that day is May the 4th Be With You. Slap me if you want but that's how you will be greeted. Star Wars fans find many different ways to celebrate the day, too. Some will take a day off of work and binge the movies. Others may wear a Star Wars themed piece of clothing to work. Others may celebrate with a party with their other Star Wars fan friends.

At East Texas Brewing Company in Tyler, Wednesday night will be a Star Wars trivia night. Brush up on your Star Wars knowledge and head to downtown Tyler. Dressing as your favorite Star Wars character, I'm sure, would not be discouraged.

Trivia will start around 7 p.m. and only last about an hour and is free to play. The top three teams will walk away with a prize. Get your team together, grab a locally brewed beer and have some fun with your fellow Star Wars fans.

May the 4th Be With You.

