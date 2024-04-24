Bad Bacon in Texas? Who’s Selling The Worst?

It's one of those things that you may find hard to believe, surely it doesn't seem possible for something as delectable as pig belly meat. Unfortunately, my friends the existence of bad-tasting bacon is very real.

And for those who've suffered from it, my condolences.

But this is something that doesn't need to negatively affect our mornings any longer. No! Do not eat that cheap crappy bacon with your perfectly cooked over-easy egg and croissant any longer.

That's where the good folks at 24/7 Wall St. come in, they're doing the Lord's work over there. They are sacrificing themselves for the betterment of our breakfasts.

Bacon is delicious, that is something we can all agree on, but we'd be lying if we said it didn't have varying degrees of deliciousness. The best bacon has all the correct qualities including being thick with the perfect fat-to-meat ratio.

To conduct their study the website "consulted seven different food websites, blogs, and vlogs. We also referenced customer reviews on retail store websites. Since bacon preference is highly subjective, we used an aggregate scoring system to rate the bacon brands that received the most negative ratings among our sources."

Then they divided the results into two categories: pork and turkey bacon. That is if you consider turkey bacon bacon. They did for their survey so we will report on their findings completely... Aaaaand the losers are:

1. Jennie-O (Turkey Bacon)

Canva Canva loading...

"The most often-repeated criticism of this turkey bacon was its off-putting slimy texture. When you remove this bacon from the package, it feels as if it is covered with some sort of strange goo."

1. Great Value Hickory Smoked Bacon (Bacon Bacon)

Canva Canva loading...

"Customer reviews tell the tale. Great Value’s Hickory Smoked Bacon has just 2.3 stars out of a 5-star ranking on Walmart’s website. There are 400 1-star reviews. This is enough to signal that this is a horrendously bad product."

You can read their full findings right here.

