Barbie Doll Commemorating Poet Maya Angelou Sells Out Quickly

Toy company Mattel, creators of the "Barbie" brand of dolls, has been releasing a series of "Barbies" focused on honoring important women in history called "Inspiring Women" and just in time for Black History Month, their latest Barbie is already a hot item.

Poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou is the latest iconic figure to be immortalized as a Barbie doll as part of its "Inspiring Women" series. During her lifetime, Angelou was received our nation's highest civilian honor, the presidential medal of freedom from Barack Obama, and the national medal of arts from Bill Clinton. She now joins Rosa Parks and Florence Nightingale as Barbie's.

The Angelou doll showcases her beautiful and signature smile while adorned with a head-wrap, jewelery and floral print dress while holding a mini copy of her famed book "I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings".

The doll is being sold for $29.99 and they are allowing 2 per customer but they've already SOLD OUT in less than a week as collectors are fighting to get their hands on it which has lead to some disappointment from some who hoped to own the collector's item. But if you click HERE you can be notified as to when they will be back on sale.