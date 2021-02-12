Barksdale Air Show Will Be Drive-In Event

The Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow is still a go for the weekend of May 8-9, but the format is changing substantially. BAFB folks tell KEEL News this year's event will be a drive-in set up. You will be required to stay by your car. You will be allowed a little bit of space around your car to set up chairs, but you won't be allowed to freely walk around the flight line.

Discussions are also ongoing about how many people will be allowed on the base. A spokesman tells me this will likely be a ticketed event this year that you will download on your phone to allow entry. The event will still be free, but not as many people will be allowed to attend as in previous show years.

The changes are being put in place to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19 among the crowd.

You will also be required to wear a mask while attending the show.

Details will be posted on www.barksdale.af.mil as they become available.

The Thunderbirds from the Air Force are scheduled to be at this show and the F-22 Raptor demo team will be here for the big show too.

We asked about concessions and BAFB folks told us that will not be part of this years show. They are still working out what you will be allowed to bring on the base in the form of food and drink. But as you might expect, alcohol will not be allowed.

