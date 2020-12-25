‘Batman: The Animated Series’, ‘Batman Beyond’ Coming to HBO Max

Batman fans and '90s kids rejoice — Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond are finally arriving on HBO Max this January. The former show ran for two seasons from 1992 to 1995, while the latter had a two-year run from 1999 to 2001. Up until now, the two series have only been available on fellow WarnerMedia streaming service DC Universe.

Batman: The Animated Series follows Bruce Wayne as Batman and Dick Grayson as his sidekick Robin. The show has been widely praised for its film noir aesthetics, dark tone, and thematic complexity.

Overall, the series garnered four Emmy Awards as well as multiple spots on critics' "Best Of" lists.

Batman Beyond focuses on Terry McGinnis, another Dark Knight who is mentored by Bruce Wayne in his later years. While the reception of Batman Beyond was initially mixed, the show has since gone on to earn critical acclaim and a cult following.

So why are these two Batman series just making their way to HBO Max now? First off, it's no secret that the streamer rotates its content catalog due to licensing deals with other networks. But the main reason that Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond are heading to HBO Max is because DC Universe is undergoing a big change. Starting Jan, 21, DC Universe will be renamed DC Universe Infinite, transitioning into a comics-exclusive platform.

2021 will be a big year for HBO Max. In addition to Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond, the service will also debut Warner Bros.' full 2021 film slate as the movies are released in theaters.