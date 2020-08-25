Be Prepared for Traffic Congestion as Evacuees Move Through Area

Some half a million Texans are under evacuation orders as of this writing, and that number is expected to grow. Hurricane Laura is expected to battered the Upper Texas Coast with winds up to 120 mph and a storm surge approaching 10 feet.

Many of the evacuation routes out of southeast Texas run through the Pineywoods. So, the City of Lufkin Emergency Operations advises area residents to be prepared to see an influx of traffic into our area throughout the next two days. Contraflow of major roadways in Angelina County has NOT been activated as of yet.

Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties have NOT been activated as sheltering hubs and they are not expected to be. In the past few years, the state has been sending evacuees farther north and west to get them out of storm paths.

You can check driving conditions in real time at drivetexas.org.