Texas is known for a lot of things...Buc-ee's, Whataburger, H-E-B and a heat and humidity that you have to train for to survive. Us native Texans have a natural resistance to the sun so we can handle a day that's 98 degrees with a 75% humidity. We'll sweat, yes, but in no way will it slow us down. For someone that's new to Texas, the best way to train for summer is to take a shower then put your clothes on without drying off.

Summer Predictions for 2024

Summer doesn't officially begin until June 20 but we all know that the oven turns on around mid-May. It is a little early to predict how hot we'll actually get this summer but the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) has released an early look at what they believe Texas, and the rest of the country, we'll feel like in June, July and August.

weather.com weather.com loading...

May actually looks pretty decent across the entire U.S. The northern portion of Texas will only be slightly above average while the southern part of Texas will be above average for the month. The average temperature for Texas in May is right around 85. So it's safe to say we'll hover around 90 for the month with this prediction.

Summer Months

weather.com weather.com loading...

Things really kick up a notch in June. The eastern part of Texas, including us in East Texas, will be above normal, while the western portion of Texas will be mostly above average. Texas averages around 90 degrees in June so averaging 95 may be where we'll sit.

weather.com weather.com loading...

Things shift in July, however. Southeastern part of Texas will only be slightly above, the western, central and us in East Texas will be above normal. The Panhandle area of Texas will be mostly above. Middle to upper 90s is the average for Texas in July so we'll stay around that with a few 100 degree days possible.

weather.com weather.com loading...

In August, which is usually the hottest portion of summer, looks to be just slightly above normal for the southernmost part of Texas with the rest of us above normal. Middle to upper 90s is again the average so we'll probably stay there with a few 100 degree days thrown in.

Summer Rain Chances

NOAA NOAA loading...

Let's be extremely thankful for the rain we've gotten so far in Texas and hope we get a lot more by the end of May. Chances of rain this summer look about average to below average. Let the spring rains fill up our lakes and rivers so we can enjoy the summer time outdoors without worry of anything being low.

Not All in Agreement

The above predictions shouldn't be put in stone just yet as it is still early to really predict what we could see this summer. AccuWeather will release their summer forecast on May 1 but did hint that the country, as a whole, could see a mild summer (USA Today).

We'll just have to wait and see. Now is the time to make sure that AC unit is in good working order. We'll still need it even if temperatures remain at a normal level.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Eligible Items for Emergency Supplies Tax Free Weekend This Weekend

READ MORE: Don't Leave These 16 Items in Your Hot Car

Any of These 26 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Could Make You an Instant Millionaire (Accurate as of April 17, 2024) Many of us dream of becoming that instant millionaire. That dream could become a reality with these Texas Lottery scratch offs. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

Learn the 21 Storm Names for the 2024 Hurricane Season in Texas June brings the official start of summer. June also brings with it the start of hurricane season. Let's learn the 21 names for this year's storms. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com