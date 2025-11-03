If you were asked to name a Texas beer off the top of the dome, San Antonio, TX-based Lone Star would come to many Texans' minds. Another, of course, would be Shiner Bock, which is straight outta Shiner, TX. But it's actually a lesser-known, weirdly named beer out of Austin, TX, that has been named among the 30 most delicious beers in the U.S.

As far as Texas beers go, Lone Star Original is known for its iconic name and its light, crisp taste. It is, without a doubt, a classic American lager. Zipps Liquor took the time to recognize the beloved beer for its "special place in the hearts of many Texans and beer enthusiasts across the country. The beer brand has become an iconic symbol of Texas and is often associated with the Lone Star State's rich cultural heritage and love for tradition."

Texas Beer Crowned a Top 30 Most Delicious In America

Being more of a fan of lagers and IPAs, I don't necessarily gravitate to fruit-flavored beers often, but thanks to this list, I'm intrigued by this Austin-based sour ale. The folks at 247Tempo recently compiled their list of The Most Delicious Beers in America, and #30 on that list is Atrial Rubicite, brewed at Jester King Brewery in Austin.

Atrial Rubicite

> Style: Sour ale

> Brewery: Jester King Brewery

> Location: Austin, Texas

The beer is described as a "two-fisted Texan take on wild-fermented Belgian framboise (raspberry-flavored beer), which comes only in 500 ml bottles, is gorgeously garnet in color, and surprisingly dry and vivid on the palate, with plenty of juicy fruit."

If you want to see the full list of The Most Delicious Beers in America, you can do just that right here.

Salud, y'all!