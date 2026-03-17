(KNUE-FM) Two East Texas women were arrested this past weekend for attempting to smuggle drugs into the Henderson County Jail. According to CBS 19, the two were attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail facility disguised as eczema cream.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reports that they stopped Megan Chapman and Shannon Boyle on Saturday morning after investigators received information that the pair were planning to deliver the narcotics to the inmates in jail. Authorities made the stop prior to the women ever making it to the jail.

READ MORE: Woman Caught Smuggling Meth Under Belly Flap

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Smuggling Arrests

After the pair were pulled over, officers searched their vehicle. Law enforcement found the eczema cream contained multiple small balloons of various colors. After further investigation, the balloons were found to contain cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and other various illegal pills.

Photo courtesy of Henderson County Sheriff's Office Photo courtesy of Henderson County Sheriff's Office loading...

Authorities Say Drugs Were Intended for Jail Inmates

Law enforcement believes that the narcotics were intended for two current inmates in the Henderson County Jail, Jessy Pierce and Joshua Sallings.

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Additional Narcotics Found During Home Search

Once the vehicle was pulled over, Boyle admitted to having methamphetamine and a glass pipe in her purse. Chapman admitted to having additional narcotics at her residence. After searching Chapman’s home police found tools and packaging to hide the narcotics, along with more meth, marijuana, and THC gummies.

More charges may be filed as authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

A huge thank you to law enforcement officers for doing everything possible to keep drugs out of East Texas.

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell