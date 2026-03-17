Two East Texas Women Arrested in Jail Drug Smuggling Attempt

Two East Texas Women Arrested in Jail Drug Smuggling Attempt

Photo courtesy of Henderson County Sheriff's Office

(KNUE-FM) Two East Texas women were arrested this past weekend for attempting to smuggle drugs into the Henderson County Jail. According to CBS 19, the two were attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail facility disguised as eczema cream.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reports that they stopped Megan Chapman and Shannon Boyle on Saturday morning after investigators received information that the pair were planning to deliver the narcotics to the inmates in jail. Authorities made the stop prior to the women ever making it to the jail.

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Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Smuggling Arrests

After the pair were pulled over, officers searched their vehicle. Law enforcement found the eczema cream contained multiple small balloons of various colors. After further investigation, the balloons were found to contain cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and other various illegal pills.

Photo courtesy of Henderson County Sheriff's Office
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Authorities Say Drugs Were Intended for Jail Inmates

Law enforcement believes that the narcotics were intended for two current inmates in the Henderson County Jail, Jessy Pierce and Joshua Sallings.

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Additional Narcotics Found During Home Search

Once the vehicle was pulled over, Boyle admitted to having methamphetamine and a glass pipe in her purse. Chapman admitted to having additional narcotics at her residence. After searching Chapman’s home police found tools and packaging to hide the narcotics, along with more meth, marijuana, and THC gummies.

More charges may be filed as authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

A huge thank you to law enforcement officers for doing everything possible to keep drugs out of East Texas.

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs

Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

10 Crazy & Weird Places Drugs Were Found in Texas

Police officers & Border Patrol agents have a tough job catching drug smugglers from getting into the United States. Here are some of the craziest & wildest things they've found hidden drugs while being smuggled into Texas. Kudos to the U.S. Customs & Border Protection for documenting many of these accounts.

Gallery Credit: Daniel Paulus

Categories: East Texas News, Texas News

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