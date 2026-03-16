(KNUE-FM) If you have a sweet tooth and live in East Texas, there is a dessert shop in Lindale, Texas that I found. If you love cheesecake, then you are going to fall in love with this bakery. My wife loves cheesecake, and this shop has a little bit of everything if you’re looking for a sweet treat. When you stop into Sweet Necia’s Sweets you’re going to enjoy the treats and probably make a new friend too.

Sweet Necia’s Sweets in Lindale

It’s always fun to find a new local shop and show them some support and this one makes almost everything by hand, beyond the sugar and butter, you can taste the love that goes into these sweets. Beyond the cheesecake they make, you can choose from a variety of baked goods, cookies, and chocolate-covered treats. If you want to visit their dessert shop for yourself, they're at 1420 S. Main Street in Lindale, TX 75771.

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Cheesecake Flavors Drawing Crowds

People like me, who don’t normally choose cheesecake as a dessert can’t help but try flavors like Peach Cobbler Cheesecake, Banana Pudding Cheesecake, or Cookie Butter Cheesecake. While they might not help you achieve your weight loss goals, you won’t care because it tastes that good.

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Meet the Family Behind the Bakery

After speaking with owner Carnecia Foster it was fun to find out this is a family-run business. It was about 5 years ago after posting pictures online that friends and family began asking to purchase some of the treats. In March of 2022, the commercial bakery was opened, and it has been a family project ever since. Along with her husband David, Carnecia and their five kids work hard to create treats for Lindale and all of East Texas. Just look at some of the treats they have created.

Homemade Cheesecake Available in Lindale, Texas Sweet Necia's Sweets in Lindale, Texas has new cheesecake flavors to offer each week! Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins