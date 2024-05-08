It’s almost unfair when you think of the number of country music superstars that are from Texas. We are so fortunate to have so many incredible musicians from the lone star state. But before we start talking about all the big names, I want to give a hat tip to all the smaller country acts and bands that are working hard to make a name for themselves at small town bars across Texas. Some of those smaller acts are big superstars in the making.

Country Stars from Texas Canva loading...

Most of the biggest legends in country music are from Texas. We’re talking about names like Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and George Jones. But those are just some of the fellas, there are some remarkable ladies from Texas who have made a huge name for themselves like Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Tanya Tucker, and Lee Ann Womack.

There Is No Debate About the Best Country Singer from Texas

Most of the names listed above would be the best country singer in most states across the country, but Texas is something special. In Texas there really is only one King. We are talking about the King of Country Music, Mr. George Strait. He was born in Poteet, Texas back in 1952.

Best Country Singers from All 50 States

It's not exactly a surprise that the best country singer from Tennessee is Dolly Parton. Closer to us here in Texas, in Oklahoma, the best country singer would be Garth Brooks. Have fun looking through the list of the best country singers from each state.

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.