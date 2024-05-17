We all know that Texas has some gigantic cities full of people such as Dallas, Houston or Austin. But those cities are spread out and there are so many cute smaller towns in between those bigger cities that should not be overlooked. Many of those smaller towns are even more picturesque than the bigger cities, let’s talk about some of those fantastic small towns located in the lone star state.

We are fortunate to have big cities in Texas that give us big department stores and large concert and sporting venues. But the smaller towns really bring the charm that everyone seems to love. It’s the small mom and pop shops that everyone loves to see when walking in the small downtown areas. It’s the ice cream shop that has been around for a long time that everyone loves to visit. That small town feel is something that the bigger towns can never achieve.

How Small Are These Cute Texas Towns?

When coming up with this list of amazing smaller towns in Texas every location listed below has a population no bigger than around 12,000 people but only two of the towns have a population over 10,000. Most of the towns are much smaller than that.

Let’s Look at the Gorgeous Small Towns in Texas

Here is a look at some of the beautiful and fun small Texas towns you need to visit. If there are any other small Texas towns that should be mentioned on this list, make sure you tell us about it in the comment section.

