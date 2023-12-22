People Say This Hidden Texas Speakeasy Has the Best Martini

Some people say that if you want to find the very best martini you can find anywhere in the Lone Star State, you may want to plan a little trip over to this 'hidden speakeasy' right here in Texas.

I LOVE a good martini. Furthermore, If I am really in celebration mode when going out in Tyler, Texas, I almost always opt for a good GIN martini--very dirty. Not that I don't enjoy vodka or other more modern derivations. But in my opinion, the original is the best. Espresso martinis are a close second. There's nothing quite like the blend of gin and espresso to make me feel both relaxed and energized--my favorite mode of being.

Thankfully there are a few great places to get a good martini in East Texas. And since I don't have a 'martini evening' very often, I feel satisfied with our selection. At the same time, hearing quite a few people say that the best martini you can get is at a 'hidden' speakeasy here in Texas, I'm going to pay attention.

So where can you find this alleged best martini in Texas--or at least one of the very best?

Esquire put out 'the best martinis in America for 2023 list,' and two Texas bars made the list of 50. If you love martinis, you may want to plan a trip to Austin, Texas to check out Small Victory Bar.

According to Esquire, their "reporting team spent the past few years sipping hundreds of martinis across the country to find modern classics and the essential, old-school stalwarts." Wow, how does one sign up for that job?

Small Victory Bar can be found "on the second floor of an East 7th Street multi-level downtown parking garage and across the street from the historic Driskill Bar entrance, sits Small Victory's dimly lit, long bar with bench seating, according to Austin blogger Dawn The Gourmand," reports MySA.com.

And apparently, it has that 1920s 'hidden speakeasy' vibe.

One other bar made the top 50 list, too. Little's Oyster Bar in Houston, Texas.

OK, I'm ready to visit this one, too. Because the food also looks fabulous.

