The Ten Best Reasons to Live in Tyler, TX, Right Now

Here in Tyler, we take pride in our people and our community. So I wanted to know, according to Tylerites, what are the best things about living in the Rose City.

So we took to social media to find out and we got so many great responses from friends and listeners. Each served as a reminder about so many great places, restaurants, and people, that you only find here.

Located in East Texas, Tyler, (population 109,286 as of 2022 is known as the center for rose cultivation. In season, thousands of rose bushes line the manicured grounds of the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden. Our very own Tyler Rose Museum explores the history of our annual Texas Rose Festival.

But what are things that Tylerites love about it? Brandy White noted Grace Community School, Fresh, Don Juan's, Discovery Science Place, and Wasabi's Sunflower Roll.

Jordan believes the best thing about our city is Wild Texas Wednesdays, the weekly concert series I used to host at Electric Cowboy and then Cowboys, it's no longer with us, but I liked that too, Jordan

Angelo Lopez says that he has "lived in Tyler most of my life, the best and sometimes the worst thing is knowing everyone. Lol"

Jr Schumann is a fan of Jucy's. Will Burgin keeps it vague noting that "we have some pretty amazing food and lots of outdoor activities." Brittini Dykstra points out El Luger, Los Guerros, Stanley’s BBQ, and some of the best people I’ve met in my life."

Some people answered more seriously than others, Colton York said the best thing about living here is "leaving town."

But the most popular response we got was clear... and.. well.. you'll have to dive into our gallery of answers to find out.

Ten of The Best Reasons to Live in Tyler, TX, Right Now