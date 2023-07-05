We found 8 of the very best watering holes not too far from Dallas, Texas and we are ready for a summer road trip!

When those sweltering summer temperatures keep on rising in Longview and Tyler, Texas--and ALL around the East Texas area--we need places to seriously chill out and cool off.

Not too long ago, we shared 9 of the best natural lazy rivers in Texas for tubing, swimming, or just relaxing. And now, we've found 8 of the very best watering holes when you want to cool off and have a great time doing it. And thankfully, they're not too far away from us here in East Texas.

The majority of these are in the Hill Country area of Texas, not surprisingly.

Get our free mobile app

The Hill Country of Texas is one of my very favorite places to visit. And the rockier terrain of the area is one of the reasons. Why? Well, for many reasons. I was born and spent part of my childhood in central Texas, closer to that area. The wildflowers are another huge draw.

And for the purposes of this discussion, the rockier terrain means there are interesting caves and the rock makes for clearer pools of water for splashing about and basically having an incredible time.

With temperatures reaching sweltering levels, cooling off in one of these Texas 'watering holes' sounds pretty ideal actually.

Doesn't that sound refreshing? Plus, quite a few on this list also offer other activities like hiking, boating, fishing, and even cliff-jumping.

OK, let's take a look at 8 of the Best Watering Holes Not Terribly Far from Dallas, Texas:

Here are 8 of the Best Watering Holes Not Terribly Far from Dallas, Texas Doesn't that sound refreshing this summer? Plus, quite a few on this list of Texas watering holes also offer other activities like hiking, boating, fishing, and even cliff-jumping.

The 9 Best NATURAL Lazy Rivers in Texas in Which to Cool the Hell Off If you're interested in tubing, swimming, or just sitting on the bank and listening to the water flow by, you'll find a great Texas river destination here.