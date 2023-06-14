Texas Triumph: The Best and Worst Cities for Single Dads in the Lone Star State
June is the month for Dads. It is the month for Father's Day and it's a great to honor dad. It doesn't matter what kind of dad you had or what kind of dad you are, it's great holding that honor.
However, if you are a single dad and if you can, you might want to look for a new city to live in. LawnStarter recently released a new study and we now know the best and worst places to be a single dad.
How did they determine what cities were the best and worst? They compared the 200 biggest cities in the US. The categories they used were affordability and work-life balance, child care costs, public schools quality, and support programs, and another 35 total metrics.
Texas had 25 cities on the overall list.
Here are the Top 5 Best cities in Texas for Single Dads.
1. Frisco, Tx
Nationally Frisco came in at #12 on the list, but first in Texas
2. McKinney, Tx
Nationally McKinney came in at #34 on the list, but second in Texas
3. Plano, Tx
Nationally Plano came in at #35 on the list, but third in Texas
4. Austin, Tx
Nationally Austin came in at #78 on the list, but fourth in Texas
5. Denton, Tx
Nationally Denton came in at #115 on the list, but second in Texas
Here are the Top 5 Worst cities in Texas for Single Dads
1. Brownsville, Tx
Nationally Brownsville came in at #200 which was dead last on the list, and the worst in Texas.
2. Killeen, Tx
Nationally Killeen came in at #199 on the list, but second in Texas
3. Mesquite, Tx
Nationally Mesquite came in at #197 on the list, but third in Texas
4. Laredo, Tx
Nationally Laredo came in at ##196 on the list, but fourth in Texas
5. Pasadena, Tx
Nationally Pasadena came in at #192 on the list, but fifth in Texas
Honorable Texas Mentions:
Lubbock is #7 in Texas, and nationally #136
Amarillo is #8 in Texas, and nationally #139
El Paso is #14 in Texas, and nationally # 180
There you have it, the best places to live in Texas if you're a single dad. Are you in the right city?