June is the month for Dads. It is the month for Father's Day and it's a great to honor dad. It doesn't matter what kind of dad you had or what kind of dad you are, it's great holding that honor.

However, if you are a single dad and if you can, you might want to look for a new city to live in. LawnStarter recently released a new study and we now know the best and worst places to be a single dad.

How did they determine what cities were the best and worst? They compared the 200 biggest cities in the US. The categories they used were affordability and work-life balance, child care costs, public schools quality, and support programs, and another 35 total metrics.

Texas had 25 cities on the overall list.

Here are the Top 5 Best cities in Texas for Single Dads.

1. Frisco, Tx

Google Google loading...

Nationally Frisco came in at #12 on the list, but first in Texas

2. McKinney, Tx

Google Google loading...

Nationally McKinney came in at #34 on the list, but second in Texas

3. Plano, Tx

Google Google loading...

Nationally Plano came in at #35 on the list, but third in Texas

4. Austin, Tx

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

Nationally Austin came in at #78 on the list, but fourth in Texas

5. Denton, Tx

Google Google loading...

Nationally Denton came in at #115 on the list, but second in Texas

Here are the Top 5 Worst cities in Texas for Single Dads

1. Brownsville, Tx

Google Google loading...

Nationally Brownsville came in at #200 which was dead last on the list, and the worst in Texas.

2. Killeen, Tx

Google Google loading...

Nationally Killeen came in at #199 on the list, but second in Texas

3. Mesquite, Tx

Google Google loading...

Nationally Mesquite came in at #197 on the list, but third in Texas

4. Laredo, Tx

Google Google loading...

Nationally Laredo came in at ##196 on the list, but fourth in Texas

5. Pasadena, Tx

Google Google loading...

Nationally Pasadena came in at #192 on the list, but fifth in Texas

Honorable Texas Mentions:

Lubbock is #7 in Texas, and nationally #136

Lubbock TSM Lubbock TSM loading...

Amarillo is #8 in Texas, and nationally #139

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

El Paso is #14 in Texas, and nationally # 180

176991657 bwancho loading...

There you have it, the best places to live in Texas if you're a single dad. Are you in the right city?

