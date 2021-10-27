It's sad to think about but with the holidays quickly approaching there are things we need to do to make sure we don't become a victim. We're talking about the dreaded porch pirates that look to steal items from others, it happens every year but we want to give you some tips so it doesn't happen to you. There was a report that stated four in ten people last year were a victim of a porch pirate so here are some things that will help you avoid having things stolen from your house.

While we have all seen videos of porch pirates stealing items from peoples doorsteps, those videos aren't detouring all thieves. It's crazy to me that people are still doing this, and expecting not to be caught. But it's a good reminder to all of us that we can try as hard as we can but if people want to steal they will find a way to do it.

Remember Items Can Be Replaced Lives Cannot

If you ever see someone stealing something from your porch, you're obviously going to want to stop them but remember you don't know if this person has a weapon. Before you approach anyone think about if the items are worth it. I'm not saying let someone steal from you, but just be careful.

Here Are the Tips to Help You Avoid Being a Victim of a Porch Pirate

Some of these tips might seem like common sense others might cost some money but all will help you avoid having items stolen from your house from a porch pirate. Let's get started with the tips:

