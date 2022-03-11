Police Ask: Have You Seen This Tyler, Texas Porch Pirate?

City of Tyler, Texas Police Department asks: Do you recognize this porch pirate?

And we can't help but chuckle at the humorous way the Tyler Police Department shares these stories with the public. And yes, we agree with their insights that though he may not be wearing a patch or sporting a hook for a hand, he is a pirate, nonetheless.

Several days ago, Tyler Police shared some of the details regarding a crime that occurred at a home within the 600 block of Marsh Farm Road in Tyler. This man walked right up the front door of the home, appears to be trying to snoop a little.

Perhaps he was double-checking the scene and trying to figure out whether or not someone was home. Possibly. Regardless, he swiped two packages off the porch of this home.

These are some of the clearest video screenshots we've seen regarding these types of incidents.

We have said it before, but it bears repeating. How is this still happening when there's a good chance that you're being caught on video on someone's phone, surveillance cameras, or someone's home security system? But, people continue to engage in these criminal behaviors like it's 1922, rather than 2022.

At the same time, it DOES make it much easier to catch those people willing to steal from their fellow East Texans. The silver lining, perhaps? Of course, we wish it wouldn't happen at all.

Meanwhile? Please bring those packages inside as soon as you can, friends.

Tyler Police ask: "If you can identify him, please contact Det. Shine at 903-595-7210 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833."

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

