One Of The Nation’s Largest Closeout Retailers Closing All Texas Stores

When you're on the hunt for big savings in Texas, one national closeout retailer has always come through for us. Unfortunately, that looks to be changing very early in 2025.

We already knew some changes would likely come after the massive company announced a major restructuring earlier this year. However after a planned merger has now fallen apart, it appears as if Big Lots will be closing all of its stores across the country, including every store in Texas.

Big Lots is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS."

Last month there were reports that all of the remaining Big Lots in Texas would be closing. Since the merger with Nexus Capital Management fell through, the number of closures has tripled.

Originally the company's plan was to close down around 300 of its 1,400 stores, now it looks like all of them will be closing.

For now, there is still a chance that Big Lots finds a partner and stays open in which case some or all of the source could be saved. For the rest of us, that means there will likely be a lot of savings at Big Lots across the Lone Star State.

