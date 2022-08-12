Big Sandy, Texas is not exactly a big town, as of 2020 the population in the small town was only 1,231 people. While it might not be heavily populated like the Metroplex it’s just a beautiful place to live in East Texas. Which made me wonder what kind of property can you find near Big Sandy and what to the prices look like, not because I want to buy something just being curious. But after finding the most expensive home currently for sale in Big Sandy, it makes me want to go buy a lottery tickets because I would need to win a jackpot to afford this place.

The ranch is located at 1901A Catalpa Rd, Big Sandy, TX 75755, and the property includes three homes. The main home is 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, a large game room, and lots of other extras to enjoy. But going back to that price tag, the list price for the most expensive home in Big Sandy, Texas is currently 11,900,000.

How Big is the Piece of Land for Almost $12 Million Dollars in Big Sandy, Texas?

Obviously, you’re going to get a lot of land for your money in Big Sandy and this property totals 721 acres of land. This ranch has also been developed as a premier exotic wildlife habitat. On the property you can find white tail deer, 100 elk, fallow deer, antelope, and oryx.

Heavy Equipment Included in Property Purchase

If you spend the money on the Big Sandy, TX property there is some equipment included in the deal. The equipment includes 2 tractors, a dozer, track hoe, and all hay bailing equipment, skid steer with mulching head, and lots of other attachments.

Here is a look at the property and some of the equipment.

Almost $12 Million Dollar Ranch in Big Sandy, TX Here is a look at the most expensive property for sale in Big Sandy, Texas.

