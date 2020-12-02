Turn that frown upside down with Bill Anderson's new "It's a Good Day to Have a Good Day" music video! The adorable, goofy new clip is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play above to watch.

Anderson's "It's a Good Day to Have a Good Day" video shows the artist and his band in the studio, with footage of people dancing and enjoying their everyday lives interspersed. "After about six months of quarantining and seeing the COVID cases continuing to rise, I began to feel that we all -- myself included -- needed something to make us smile and lift our spirits," the singer explains of the clip. "I had recorded the song back in January and had a film crew come to the session. I asked them to put together some footage from that day and intersperse it with some feel-good clips."

As he notes, Anderson penned "It's a Good Day to Have a Good Day" prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, inspired by a friend told him about a morning-shift radio DJ who uses the tagline "It's a good day to have a good day" on air. However, he admits that it's taken on new meaning since March.

"We've had to change our behavior this year, but that doesn't mean we have to change our attitudes," Anderson notes. "We can still find joy and laughter and thankfulness in the small, everyday things of life. We can still have good days. It will take more than a virus to rob us of that."

Anderson released "It's a Good Day to Have a Good Day" in October, following the debut of his 73rd album, The Hits Re-Imagined, in the summer. The singer and lauded songwriter is a Country Music Hall of Fame, Grand Ole Opry and Songwriters Hall of Fame member with dozens of BMI Awards, CMA Awards and ACM Awards to his name.

During the pandemic, he shares, Anderson has written via Zoom with Brad Paisley and Steve Wariner, in addition to penning some songs solo. "I'm ready for the pandemic to be over, though," he admits, "so I can get back to hanging out with my buddies and writing in person.

"Co-writing a good song is about the most fun you can have with your clothes on!" Anderson jokes.

Anderson is the only writer to chart country songs in seven consecutive decades. Eighty of his tracks have charted, including 37 Top 10 songs and seven No. 1 songs.