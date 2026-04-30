(Arlen, Texas) - Texas is a great state. Texas is full of trees, rocky hills and flat deserts. Texas has a great lineup of diverse foods to try depending on which part of the state you're in. Texas is known for A LOT of things.

Texas is also known for some very well known people in history. To name a few off the top of my head, Sam Houston, the Bush family, Nolan Ryan, Beyonce. But of the many famous people to come out of Texas, who would be at the top of a "Best Figure in Texas History" list? Turns out, it's Hank Hill.

Hank Hill is the "Best Figure in Texas History"

Look, I could've gotten all click-baity on you to read this story. I could've titled it something like "A Fictional Character has Been Named the 'Best Figure in Texas History'" or "Guess Which Made Up Texan Made the Top of the 'Best Figure in Texas History' list?" But, I tell you hwat, Hank Hill would not have wanted it that way.

Yes, the same Hank Hill who resides in Arlen, Texas, is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, knows propane like the back of his hand and will never cook a steak well done. The man knows and breathes Texas. And yes, he is a cartoon that millions of people love to watch even today.

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How Hank Hill Became the "Best Figure in Texas History"

How did all of this come about? Simple, a question on Reddit. User Leading-Morning7550 posted the question "Who is the best figure in Texas history?" The most "upvoted" answer was Hank Hill (as of this writing, April 30, 2026, it has 357 upvotes). An overwhelming amount of people seem to agree.

It's not clear why Hank Hill got this designation, but if you're a fan of the show, you can make a very strong case. As one commenter stated, "The only man smart enough to apply wd40 on another can of wd40." Hank knows Texas, is Texas, and will forever be a real Texan in our minds.

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