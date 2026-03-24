(Galveston, Texas) - As we warm up, we're gonna head to a beach. The water isn't the bluest but the sand is nice and the waves are okay. You might even be able to chase a crab or two.

One thing you'll have to watch out for is sea creatures who can sting. I've been stung by a jellyfish while swimming in the gulf and it isn't pleasant. There's another creature we need to watch out for while visiting a Texas beach.

Beautiful, but Dangerous, Blue Dragon

A beautiful sea creature is appearing along the beaches of Texas (kagstv.com). They are called Blue Dragons and are an extremely pretty sight. But if you happen to run across one, be careful as they can pack a punch.

The Blue Dragon is a type of sea slug that is normally found in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans. They grow to about one inch in length. But these sweet looking creatures are actually a predator, they feed on Portuguese man o’ wars. As the Blue Dragon eats the man o' war, it "stores" the man o' war's stinging cells for its own use.

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These Sea Slugs Pack a Wallop

Because of their predatory nature, their sting can feel worse than the man o' wars they feed off of. Because of their small size, it can be easy to miss them while strolling along the beach. Blue Dragons are the perfect example of the absolute beauty of nature but also of its power.

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