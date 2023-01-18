Astonishing Amount of Nasty Grackles in TX Parking Lot Goes Viral

Get our free mobile app

If you thought swarms of wintering birds in the Crossroads were bad, you've got to check out this video of THESE feathered beasts swarming this parking lot in Frisco!

Migrating birds in Texas know the best places to land (sadly they have no care where their poop lands) which is why most Texans cringe in winter as thousands of birds swarm Texas parking lots all at once on their migration journey.

Why parking lots you might be wondering?

Sure the occasional Texan might purposefully drop a few crumbs out of their car for these migrating birds, maybe a kid dropped a bite of popcorn on their way to their car seat but what about all the bugs on your grill? Yep, these feathered beasts eat the dead bugs right off your car's grill too.

Everybody likes their meat "grilled" in Texas, right? Even the birds!

Are ALL these black birds crows?

Sure there is an infusion of several species of birds in the parking lot but the majority of the birds you see here are grackles. Ewww... grackles just sound yucky right?

Well, they are often called the "Devil Birds" in Texas for a reason!

Texans call this yearly insane swarm of migrating birds funny names like " Grackle Attackle," or how about "Grackles, The National Bird of Texas" either way, these insane swarms scare the hello out of a lot of people in and out of the great state!

Straight out of a horror movie right?

Just like a scene out of Alfred Hitchcock's famous "Birds" lots of Texans and outsiders freak out with all of the crackles in our parking lots!

Can we all agree in the Crossroads that grackles, love bugs and CRICKETS are part of the Three Plagues of Victoria?

