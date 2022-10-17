Texas Moms “Hocus Pocus 2 Warning” Gets Spoofed On SNL

We don't know if you've been keeping up with this weird story out of Troy, Texas which went viral recently about the new "Hocus Pocus 2" movie that's out right now on Disney+ but the writers of "Saturday Night Live" got a hold of it and turned it into comedy gold.

Here's What Happened....

Hocus Pocus Walt Disney Pictures loading...

According to a story done by KWTX, Jamie Gooch, a mother from Troy, went viral after she posted a now deleted "warning" on Facebook that the movie could "unleash hell on your kids and in your home". The film finds Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of child-hungry witches.

While Some Agreed With Gooch, The Outrage Has Lead To Various Spoofs.

Of course, this riled up other parents on social media who took to their accounts to join in warning others but their outrage has probably backfired on them when you consider that lots of folks made fun of the warning including comedian Blaire Erskine who shared the hilarious video above which has received over 3 million views.

The Controversy Has Not Stopped The Movie From Being A Hit

Disney Disney loading...

According to Variety, Disney announced that “Hocus Pocus 2” set a new record at Disney+ as the most watched original film during its first three days of release. Armed with that fact, SNL decided to give the story the "Weekend Update" treatment with comedians Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner playing the characters of Texas "moms" Debbie Hole and Stacey Bussy who hilariously explain the "dangers" of the movie.

Texas Bred Hip Hop Star Megan Thee Stallion Was The Show's Guest Host.

In the same episode, Texas' own Meg Thee Stallion hosted the show and performed in a variety of sketches as well including "Hot Girl Hospital" and more! Scroll down to see some of the best sketches she was in.

HOT GIRL HOSPITAL

GIRL TALK

DEER

WORKOUT CLASS

