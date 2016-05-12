Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's performance of "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on Monday night's (May 9) episode of The Voice was their first, but it won't be their last. The pair will be singing their new duet at the upcoming 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

Shelton and Stefani, along with Ariana Grande, are the newest additions to a lineup of performers that already includes Justin Bieber, Celine Dion, DNCE, Fifth Harmony, the Go-Go's, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Britney Spears, Troye Sivan, a collaboration between Nick Jonas and Tove Lo and a Prince tribute from Madonna. “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” is one of 15 songs on Shelton’s upcoming new album, If I’m Honest, which is set for release on May 20.

“As different as we are musically, we’re a fan of the same type of songs,” Shelton explains. “We have these playlists that we send each other that are stuff that we loved growing up, and they’re so similar, so I think it made it easy for us to collaborate.”

He adds, “The song’s important to us, and the fact that we wrote it together is so important to both of us.”

Neither Shelton nor Stefani is nominated at the 2016 BBMAs. Country acts up for trophies at this year's awards show include Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Chris Stapleton, among others.

The 2016 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live from Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on May 22 at 8PM ET. “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” is available for download on iTunes.

