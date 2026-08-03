Texas high schools are now required to use Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) readings before and during outdoor athletic practices and marching band activities under new University Interscholastic League (UIL) rules. The updated safety requirements are designed to better protect students from heat-related illnesses during extreme Texas weather.

What Is Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT)?

The new protocol took effect Aug. 1. The UIL now requires schools to use Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) readings Unlike traditional readings, WBGT measures heat stress by combining factors such as air temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation providing a more accurate picture of the potentially dangerous conditions the kids could be facing.

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What the New UIL Heat Safety Rules Require

The new requirements represent a significant change from the previous recommendations and are intended to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses among students participating in athletics or marching band. The new rules require that schools take WBGT readings within 15 minutes before outdoor practice begins and continue to monitor conditions every 30 minutes during practice.

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How Schools Must Respond to Dangerous Heat Conditions

Depending on the readings, schools may be required to offer additional water and cooling breaks, shorten practice, limit the use of protective equipment, or move practice or activities indoors.

High school athletics and marching band are central to many East Texas communities, making the new safety requirements especially significant. The updated requirements are designed to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses during outdoor practices and performances.

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