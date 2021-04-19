Blanco Brown Is ‘Speechless’ at the Support From His Country Peers After His Accident

Blanco Brown had a triumphant return to the spotlight during the 2021 ACM Awards ceremony on Sunday night (April 18), making his first major public appearance at an industry event since he nearly lost his life to a devastating motorcycle crash in August of 2020.

At the time of the accident, Brown's label issued a statement explaining that he had suffered significant injuries and had undergone a 12-hour surgery to address the trauma he sustained. The singer's fans and fellow artists alike offered prayers and well-wishes for his recovery.

Brown says that in the months after his accident, he has consistently felt support from the country music community.

"I have had so many people reach out personally and reach out to my label and check on me all the way through the process," the singer said in a virtual backstage press room at the ACM Awards, going on to name a few of the country A-Listers who've extended their well-wishes.

"Jimmie Allen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Tyler [Hubbard] from Florida Georgia Line — the list goes on, man," he continued. "It's just — I'm speechless."

Before his crash, Brown had already had one breakout hit with the runaway success of his viral "The Git Up," and while he was recovering from his accident, he hit another milestone when "Just the Way," his duet with Parmalee, went No. on the country radio charts.

"To have a No. 1 in the midst of rehabilitating was just the biggest blessing ever: To have people cheer you on. I loved it," Brown says.

Though the singer is continuing to go to rehab "four to five times a week," he's continuing to regain his strength with hopes to return to the road this summer. Brown is planning to resume touring in June, and he says he's at work on new music, too.

