Blanco Brown has been on a journey of healing for the past year-and-a-half after a motorcycle accident in August of 2020 nearly took his life and left him with serious injuries.

One of the most serious injuries Brown suffered in the accident was a shattered pelvis. Earlier this week, he gave a positive update on the healing process of that particular injury by posting an x-ray. The photo shows the screws that were placed in his pelvis, and although Brown says he’s still “fighting through the pain,” the singer called his progress a miracle.

“You can’t tell me that I ain’t a miracle!!!” writes Brown. “Music is my purpose… God told me personally!!! Naw I ain’t the worlds biggest superstar but I am! #TrailerTrap. This is just one x-ray of my many injuries and I’m still fighting through the pain!!!!”

The accident occurred when Brown was riding his motorcycle and collided head-on with a pickup truck in Atlanta. Brown also shattered his wrist, arms and legs in the crash. Although he has not shared all the details from the incident, the singer has described hearing the doctors trying to save him while he fought for his life in the hospital. He underwent a 12-hour surgery and stayed in the hospital for about a month after the accident.

“There’s nothing more real than laying there and you hear the doctor say, ‘If we don’t get him blood, he’s not going to make it,’ and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Brown shares with Billboard. “That was a moment. I could only lay there. I was like, ‘Please don’t let me leave.’”

These days, Brown is living out that miracle and seems mostly recovered from his injuries. The singer appeared at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday (March 7) to perform his hit collaboration with Parmalee, “Just the Way.” Brooke Eden also joined them for the performance.

