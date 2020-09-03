"The Git Up" singer Blanco Brown is in the ICU after a head-on car accident near his home in Atlanta, Ga., on Monday night (Aug. 31). A statement from his record label says the singer needed a lengthy surgery after the crash, and will need more.

The statement from BBR Music Group, Brown's label, reads in full:

BBR Music Group’s beloved Blanco Brown, the artist behind 2019’s worldwide viral smash “The Git Up” and current hit “Just The Way” was involved in a head-on collision Monday night near his home in Atlanta, Ga. The accomplished writer, vocalist and Grammy-nominated producer suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas. Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU. Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time. BBR Music Group/BMG asks that any inquires be directed to the label out of respect for Blanco and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.

According to the Tennessean, the crash took place at Fairburn Road and Mays Crossing in western Atlanta. Atlanta police responded at 11:18PM local time after Brown's motorcycle hit a 1998 Ford Ranger head on. Brown was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and the driver of the Ranger was not injured.

The driver of the Ranger told police that he was traveling north of Fairburn Road when he spotted what appeared to be motorcycle headlights in his lane. Brown was unable to give a statement at the scene of the accident, and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Brown, 35, is an Atlanta native who, after working as a songwriter and producer in the hip-hop world, scored a Billboard Hot Country Songs No. 1 in 2019 with "The Git Up," a multi-platinum song with its very own dance steps. He's since collaborated with Diplo and Parmalee, and released both a self-titled EP and a full-length album, Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs.

