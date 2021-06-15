Bojangles Famous Chicken is Ready to Bring it’s Cult-Like Following to Texas

Although I've never eaten the fried chicken from Bojangles, I've heard tales of this North Carolina based chicken joint throughout my life. It's supposedly really good, and now it is definitely coming (back) to Texas.

Get our free mobile app

That's right boys and girls. The fried chicken business is booming and this Cajun-seasoned fried chicken fast food chain, which is based in North Carolina, will be throwing their hat into the Texas ring; going up against the likes of Raising Canes, Chick-fil-a, Church's, and the oft-underrated Chicken Express.

“Get ready, Texans, because our delicious chicken and biscuits are headed your way, and we can’t wait to serve you up some real deal, Southern flavor like only Bojangles does,” said Jose Costa, Bojangles’ chief growth officer, in the news release. “We’re proud to be working alongside two experienced, multi-unit operators in LASH Foods and SAT Restaurant Group to make the move to Texas, and we look forward to the great successes that will come from those partnerships.”

The initial plans call for the opening of three franchise restaurants, and 15 corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex next year, according to a news release. No word on an East Texas location just yet, but we'll keep you updated.

I came across the news of Bojangles impeding arrival when American Aquarium front man, and North Carolina native, BJ Barham tweeted about it. Coincidentally that is also how I heard about "Tiger King," not sure exactly what that means for the chicken joint, but it's the truth.

I do, however, now know how to place my first order, "Cajun filet biscuit combo, french fry, iced tea. Bo size it, please and add a Bo-Berry biscuit." Thanks, BJ.