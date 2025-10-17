(KNUE-FM) Texas is home to so many fantastic restaurants. And if you’re a Texan who loves fried chicken, you’ll love hearing that a major chain is expanding in the Lone Star State.

Bojangles Announces New Texas Locations

According to WFAA, Bojangles plans to open 18 new locations across eight states, all expected to open before year’s end. Which is exciting news, but the real question is where will you find these new locations for Bojangles?

These Texas Cities Will Soon Serve Bojangles

Here are the Texas cities that will soon have a new Bojangles location: Seguin, Spring, League City, Orange, McKinney, and Manor.

I’ll admit, I’ve never visited Bojangles, but I’ve seen their ads and would love to try their food. When it comes to fried chicken I love a little spice, and I know that Bojangles is supposed to have some really good biscuits as well. Let’s be honest — a good biscuit makes any day better.

How Big Is Bojangles’ Expansion Plan?

Bojangles is based out of Charlotte and operates 850 restaurants in 20 states but the restaurant chain says they have plans to grow to over 1,000 stores in the next few years. Texas already has plenty of great fried chicken spots, but with Bojangles’ strong brand, I expect these new locations to thrive.

According to the Bojangles website, there are currently 17 Texas locations (Baytown, Bedford, Cypress, Euless, Fort Worth, Frisco, Lancaster, League City, Lewisville, Lorena, Orange, Richmond, San Antonio, Spring, Tomball, Webster, and Wylie) — and more are coming soon. Bojangles also knows how to have fun, as you can see in this video that turned one location into a haunted drive-thru experience:

Are you excited for more Bojangles in Texas, I'd love to hear your feedback, you can email me at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

