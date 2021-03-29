There are so many great things about springtime here in Texas; bloomin' bluebonnets, Astros and Rangers baseball, tubing the Guadalupe (fingers crossed), and of course road trips. And what is that we look forward to the most about our Texas road trips? Bucc-ee's!

For most Texans, the only real downside when it comes to Bucc-ee's is we only ever get a chance to score their to-die-for nuggets, jerky, nuts, sauces & rubs, popcorn, and candy, when we actually hit the wide-open Texas roads. But, y'all, it's 2021. What if you want some crunchy, sweet, Beaver Nuggets and you have no place to travel to? Enter Texas Snax.

Texas Snax is made of some of the biggest Buc-ee's fans in the world. We believe that if you've been to Texas but never been to Buc-ee's, then you've never actually been to Texas. We created Texas Snax to share the best snacks that Texas has to offer with anyone and everyone in this great country.

Texas Snax is a third-party re-seller of Bucc-ee's products, and they will shop the world's greatest convenient store for you, then ship your cravings directly to you home. This. Changes. Everything. Check out more on their services here.

While Buc-ee's is best known as an immaculate chain of Texas convenience stores, with the cleanest bathrooms in the known galaxy, and an always open gas pump, it has grown to outside of the Lone Star State. You can find 39 Buc-ee's locations across Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and now Florida.

FUN FACT: Did you know that Bucc-ee's New Braunfels location is the largest convenience store in the world at 68,000 square feet? This massive store boasts 120 fueling positions, 1,000 parking spots, 64 ice freezers, 83 toilets, 31 cash registers, 4 Icee machines, and 80 fountain dispensers. It's road trip heaven.