Texans have a lot of pride in their favorite road trip stop of Buc-ee's. The Texas based company started small with stores along the gulf coast of Texas in the 1980's. In the early 2000's, Buc-ee's started thinking bigger and began working their way north in Texas building the behemoth stores we are accustomed to now. The road trip stops began popping up in Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida with proposed new stores in Louisiana and Mississippi coming soon. Buc-ee's isn't slowing their expansion anytime soon with another store in Louisiana and a first store coming to Oklahoma.

A Lot of Pride in Buc-ee's from Texans

Buc-ee's is a company that a majority of, but not all, Texans take a lot of pride in. The company began in Texas and is still privately owned by Texas natives. They have restrooms so clean you could eat, or prepare, lunch in them. There are plenty of spots to fill up your car if the tank is empty. You can pick up some of the best snacks like Beaver Nuggets and beef jerky. The constantly rotating t-shirt designs make great additions to any weekend wardrobe. Buc-ee's is a lot of fun.

Since the company's humble start in the 1980s, they have grown to be an often emulated road trip stop. How many gas stations along the interstate do you see offering great food, a plethora of unique snacks and a bunch of gas pumps? There are a bunch. One example is at Highway 271 and Interstate 20 in East Texas with a Texas Best Smokehouse attached to the Shell station there. Great barbecue mixed with huge selection of sweet treats and you can pick up some cool or vintage art work for your home.

Buc-ee's in Oklahoma

Nothing is in stone just yet, but in a report from mysanantonio.com, Buc-ee's General Counsel Jeff Nadalo is quoted, "We are looking at expansion through the United States, including in Oklahoma." While this is cool for O-Who nation, Lindale folks are still waiting for an announcement of their long rumored store.

In that same article, it is mentioned that a second Louisiana store could be in the works. There is already approval to build in Ruston, Louisiana with the company looking at a possible location in Lafayette.

Buc-ee's World Domination

Buc-ee's will continue their world domination in the years to come. Who knows, maybe one day there could be a location built in California. Knowing California, that'd probably be the only place in the state to have gas pumps.

