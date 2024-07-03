I love seeing dumb crooks. Doesn't matter if it's in Texas or in any other state, I love seeing it. These crooks go into their crime with the highest of hopes and the baddest of attitudes only to stumble and bumble their way to either not committing the intended crime or finding the dumbest way to get caught and behind bars. The video below I do not believe is from Texas but it doesn't matter, this is one of the dumbest of dumb crooks you'll ever see.

"T he most cringe worthy robbery you've ever seen."

That is the headline for the video on the KCEN-TV Facebook page. This attempted attempt at a robbery took place I'm gonna guess in Denver based on the Denver Broncos sweatshirt and Colorado Rockies hat this "criminal" is wearing. You watch this dude walk in with all the confidence in the world only to bumble his way through the rest of his try at crime.

Lets go to the play by play shall we:

The man walks into the store. He looks ready to do the deed. There is a determination on his face and in his walk. He's ready.

He needs to add to his show of force, though. He has a handgun at the ready in his waistband. Time to pull it out and make a tough sounding voice. But alas, he apparently didn't wipe the grease off his hands from the sausage biscuit he just finished eating. Fumble!

He attempts to leap over the counter to take advantage of the distraction. There's the jump! Annnd, nope, his five hours playing Fornite the night before took its toll. That three and half foot leap is too much for this couch potato.

He realizes his time is done and makes a run for it. Better show some strength and aggressively kick open the door.

But wait! He forgot his belt. His pants almost tackle him.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have just witnessed the worst robbery attempt in the history of dumb crooks. Standing O. Watch the full video below:

