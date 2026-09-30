EAST TEXAS -- If Highway 69 through Bullard is part of your drive to or from Tyler, you may want to leave a little earlier. Traffic is now down to one lane in each direction in part of Bullard as work continues on the US 69/FM 2493 TxDOT overpass project.

And judging by the conversation happening among people who actually drive it, mornings may be particularly rough.

The new traffic pattern began Monday, September 28. Drivers have been shifted onto the eastern side of Highway 69, with one lane in each direction and a center turn lane while crews work on the western side. The setup is expected to stick around for several months.

East Texas Drivers Are Already Comparing Commute Times

I came across a conversation in a Jacksonville community Facebook group where people were comparing notes about the new commute.

One person said a drive that normally takes 20 to 25 minutes recently took more than an hour. Another reported traffic backed up about two miles around 7:24 a.m. But that doesn't mean it's a parking lot all day.

John Beasley, owner of Camp Davis Stone & Grass, shared a photo from around 10:55 a.m. when things looked considerably calmer. He told us that it's not backed up all day long. Mainly, it's drive times that will slow drivers down for a few months.

Photo courtesy of John Beasley, Facebook Photo courtesy of John Beasley, Facebook

Still, if you're headed toward Tyler first thing in the morning, this may be one of those "leave earlier than you think you need to" situations.

This Project Is Going to Take a While

Public Now lists the US 69/FM 2493 project at about $68 million. It includes a new overpass, entrance and exit ramps, and a realignment of FM 2493 west of Highway 69, with completion currently anticipated in Spring 2029. Contractor East Texas Bridge, Inc. is handling the work.

But we may be dealing with an orange-cone situation around Bullard for a while. We all need to plan to give ourselves a little more time and remember to drive like we know each other.

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