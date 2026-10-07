TYLER, Texas -- If you eat out in Tyler regularly, you've probably eaten at one of Scott Williams' restaurants. What you may not realize is how many familiar Tyler restaurants fall under his company's umbrella. The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce recently named this East Texas company Large Business of the Year.

FD's GrillHouse, Javi's, Twelve Kitchen + Cocktails, III Palms and Villaggio del Vino are all part of the same East Texas restaurant family under Mandoline Hospitality.

I knew a few of these places were connected. I just didn't realize how many. And a recent honor for the company sent me down a little rabbit hole.

Mandoline Hospitality Gets a Big Tyler Honor

Mandoline Hospitality was recently named Large Business of the Year by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, CBS19 reports. It's another milestone for a restaurant company that has grown considerably over the years, but the story actually starts before some of its most familiar Tyler restaurants ever opened.

From Busser at 16 to Tyler Restaurant Owner

According to the Texas Restaurant Association, Williams started working in the restaurant business as a busser at 16, eventually working as a chef and manager before becoming an owner. In 2012, he purchased San Pedro's in Chandler.

Since then, Williams has built a portfolio that includes FD's GrillHouse, Javi's, Twelve Kitchen + Cocktails, III Palms and Villaggio del Vino.

Five Very Different Restaurants, One East Texas Company

You could have dinner at Javi's one weekend and Villaggio the next, stop by FD's or Twelve, and then head to III Palms for a special occasion without necessarily realizing they're all connected behind the scenes.

Williams has received recognition from the restaurant industry before. In 2024, the Texas Restaurant Association named him its East Texas Chapter Outstanding Restaurateur for FD's, Javi's, and Twelve.

Some restaurants come and go, and we've certainly heard about many of these around Tyler. So there's something delightful about watching a locally based restaurant company go in the other direction and grow into a collection of some of the most recognizable dining spots in town.

That makes the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce's Large Business of the Year honor feel even more special. It's not simply an award for one popular restaurant, but recognition of a Tyler-based company that has grown to include five distinct restaurant concepts familiar to diners across the area.

Congratulations to owner Scott Williams and the whole Mandoline family! We are ready to celebrate. Now the only question is, which of the five fabulous restaurants should we choose?

Read More: By the way, Longview, don't forget Twelve Kitchen + Cocktails will be there soon.