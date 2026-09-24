New Texas Rules Change Safety Plans for Big School Events

EAST TEXAS -- Friday night football is a pretty big deal in East Texas, and as of this week, Texas schools have new safety requirements to follow when those stadium lights come on. The Texas Education Agency announced new requirements for safety during extracurricular activities that took effect statewide on September 23.

And they're not limited to football, actually. So, let's take a look at what to expect this year.

New Safety Plans Required for Larger School Events in Texas

OK, so here's what's going on. Under the new rule, Texas school systems must develop a site-specific written security and medical plan for extracurricular events expected to have more than 250 people in attendance.

Those plans have to address more than simply security at the entrance, which will remain an important part of security. As of September 23, schools must prepare for things including emergency communication, crowd control, evacuation, severe weather, and injury response. The safety of those in attendance is a high priority.

Schools must also have an on-site incident commander and make sure emergency equipment, including AEDs, is available and maintained. For those unaware, an AED is an automated external defibrillator. This portable device can check someone’s heart rhythm and, when needed in an emergency situation, deliver an electrical shock to help restore a normal rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest.

When Do Texas Football Games Need Police?

For events exceeding 1,000 attendees, school systems must provide at least one uniformed peace officer for every 1,000 people attending. Schools are also directed to consider armed security at events with more than 250 people attending.

And you know how some events could become a little more conflict-prone than others? That's been taken into consideration, as well. Rivalry games or other events where there may be a greater potential for confrontation or even violence get additional consideration, with schools required to provide an appropriate number of uniformed peace officers based on the particular information available for that event.

To be clear, the new requirements apply to extracurricular activities in general, though in East Texas, this time of year, football games may be one of the first things to come to mind. Other large events that may be affected include prom or graduation.

What are your thoughts on these new rules in Texas? Share them with us at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

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