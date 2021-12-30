It's really unfortunate that one persons horrible decision has caused a lot of grief this holiday season, including to his own family. The incident took place in Rusk County, Texas in Laneville which is south of Jacksonville. It was very early Christmas morning that a burglary suspect was caught inside someone's home after not complying with the home owner to stop and altercation took place the suspect was shot and eventually died due to his injuries.

It's incredibly sad that someone decided to burglarize a home on December 25th, instead of being at home with their family. The outcome of the event is horrible, but reminds all of us that there are consequences to our actions.

Specific Details Regarding the Burglary and Shooting on Christmas Morning

According to KLTV, the 911 call was made at 12:40 am when officers responded to the 6300 block of CR 4174 in Laneville, TX. It was a family member of the home owner that caught the suspect snooping around another house on the property, when investigating he found the suspect later identified as Jason Holland. Reports indicate that the family member told the suspect to stop and get on the ground. That's when Holland reached into his pocket and charged the shooter.

Toxicology Reports Have Yet to Be Completed

Jason Holland was hit by two rounds throughout the altercation, he was rushed to Trinity Mother Frances but did die from the gunshot wounds. The district attorney is awaiting autopsy and toxicology reports to decide if any charges will be filed.

