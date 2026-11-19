The free Thanksgiving meals in Tyler, Texas, are returning for a third year, thanks to the generosity of Jimmy at Ohayo Sushi. He's once again opening his restaurant's drive-thru to anyone who needs a meal this Thanksgiving. Here's when you can pick one up and how Jimmy is giving back to another local organization.

There are some people in our community who never stop finding ways to give back, and Jimmy at Ohayo Sushi in Tyler, Texas, is definitely one of them.

For the third year in a row, Jimmy will be giving away free Thanksgiving meals to anyone who needs one. The meals will be available through the drive-thru at Ohayo Sushi, located at 6205 South Broadway in Tyler.

It's a generous tradition that continues to make a difference for families in East Texas.

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When Can You Get a Free Thanksgiving Meal in Tyler?

The free Thanksgiving meals will be available beginning at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will continue until supplies run out.

If you're planning to pick one up, I'd recommend getting there early. Each year, the line seems to get longer, and the meals go quickly.

When I spoke with Jimmy earlier this week, he mentioned that he's making a few changes to speed things up this year.

In previous years, people could choose between different meal options, but that slowed down the drive-thru process. This time, everyone will receive the same meal, which includes:

Smoked chicken breast

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Macaroni and cheese

A Hawaiian roll

It's a delicious Thanksgiving meal, and an incredibly generous gesture, especially considering how challenging it can be to operate a restaurant these days.

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Jimmy Is Also Giving Back to CASA for Kids of East Texas

In previous years, some people have offered to donate money to help pay for the free Thanksgiving meals, but Jimmy has always turned those offers down.

This year, however, he's found another way for people to contribute.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so, and Jimmy will be collecting that money and passing it along to CASA for Kids of East Texas.

And that's not all!

Beginning November 1 and continuing through Thanksgiving, Jimmy will also donate $2 from every customer who enjoys the all-you-can-eat meal at Ohayo Sushi to CASA for Kids of East Texas.

It's another opportunity to enjoy some great food while supporting an organization that does important work right here in our community.

A Great Reason to Support a Local Tyler Restaurant

I love seeing local business owners find ways to give back to the communities that support them, and Jimmy is continuing to do exactly that.

Whether you need a Thanksgiving meal, want to help someone who does, or simply want to support a local restaurant that's making a difference, Ohayo Sushi is giving East Texans another reason to come together this holiday season.

A big thank-you to Jimmy for continuing this tradition and looking out for people in our community!

14 Suggestions from Tylerites to Order a Thanksgiving Meal or Sit Down to Eat on Thanksgiving Day East Texas locals offer some options to get a full Thanksgiving meal for those who can't or don't have the time to cook this holiday. Gallery Credit: Google Maps