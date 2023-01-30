Police in Kilgore, TX are Searching for These Burglary Suspects [VIDEO]

Right now, police officers in Kilgore, Texas are seeking the public's assistance regarding an alleged burglary that took place on January 24 at a local convenience store in the area.

Do you recognize them?

It was around 3:45 a.m. when the three people you'll see moving about in the video broke into a business located at 1710 U.S. Hwy 259 Business. Due to the dark clothing and the masks covering part or most of their faces, it's obviously difficult to see them as clearly as we'd like.

However, one of the individuals, in particular, gets extremely close to the security camera and we are able to get a pretty good look at the top half of what appears to be a male's face. Also, at the beginning of the video, we also get a pretty good look at another one of the suspects who appears to be holding either a crowbar or something similar.

Though it's difficult to see them as clearly as we'd like, we do get to see the full face of one and the partial face of another suspect taking part in this alleged burglary in Kilgore, Texas.

People who were commenting on the original post shared their thoughts, as well. One commenter said they felt this event looked planned and that it seemed the front door was unlocked already. Another Kilgore, TX area resident said they think this store has been "hit" a few times in the not-so-distant past. What do you think? Let us know after you watch the video.

Here's the video:

If you know anything about this incidents or can help in identifying these three people who broke into a Kilgore, TX business, the Kilgore Police ask that you "contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

