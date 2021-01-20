The C2C (Country 2 Country) Festival that was slated to take place in March has been postponed again due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Festival organizers announced the news in a post to social media on Wednesday morning (Jan. 20), writing, "We are sad to say that C2C will not be able to go ahead in March 2021 as planned, but we look forward to seeing you all again in 2022!"

The post goes on to explain that the decision is based on "current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel," and that they "are working really hard to make C2C 2022 the very best yet."

Tickets that fans have already purchased will be honored at the 2022 dates, which are slated to run from March 11-13, 2022. Organizers are encouraging fans to hold on to their tickets, while those who wish to receive a refund can do so via the point of purchase.

The annual festival, which was originally slated to take place in Dublin, London and Glasgow beginning March 13, 2020, was postponed on March 12, 2020, just one day before it was supposed to commence. The festival lineup included headliners Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Luke Combs, interspersed with acts including the Cadillac Three, the Shires, Brett Young, Tanya Tucker and more.

The Country 2 Country Festival was later rescheduled to 2021, when it was set to run from March 12-14. Wednesday's announcement marks the second year that the festival will not be able to move forward with its planned dates. It's not immediately clear if the lineup will remain intact for 2022.